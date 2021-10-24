Bangladesh reports 275 new virus cases, another 9 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2021 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 05:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered nine fatalities from COVID-19 in a day, taking the death toll to 27,823.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,567,692 after 275 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 6 fatalities and 212 infections.
Nationwide, another 386 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,531,327.
As many as 18,485 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.49 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.68 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 243.45 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.94 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
