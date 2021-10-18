Police detain 20 over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 01:06 PM BdST
Police have arrested 20 people with ties to overnight arson attacks on Hindu homes in two Rangpur villages.
Arsonists burnt down at least 20 homes in Majhipara-Bottala and Hatibandha villages in Pirganj Upazila of the northern district. Attackers also vandalised a local Hindu temple.
The attacks were incited by a claim that a Facebook post had allegedly blasphemed against religion.
The attacks occurred around 10 am on Sunday night, with attackers looting cash and cattle from the scene. Several people were injured during the attacks. The local Chhatra League has conducted a protest march, blaming the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir for the attacks.
Police say attackers went to the home of a local Hindu youth after allegations he posted a photo offensive to their religion on Facebook. The unrest soon spread throughout the area. The youth and his close relatives fled from the scene and police strengthened security around the home after the incident was reported.
Attackers set fire to homes and businesses owned by Hindus about a half-kilometre from the Hindu youth’s house, said Biplob Kumar Sarkar, superintendent of police.
Police used blanks and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control and managed to do so around 1 am on Monday, he said.
Rani, whose home was damaged in the attack, said: “I don’t even have a bit of rice left. I had to eat a little puffed and flattened rice. Even if rice arrives in the area, who’s going to get it for me? What will we eat?”
“I went to the scene and inspected it after I heard of the incident,” said Pirganj Municipal Mayor ASM Tajimul Islam Shamim. “Those involved in this, no matter who they are, will be brought to justice. We have distributed primary aid to the victims on behalf of my municipality.”
The deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and other senior administration officials went to the scene and remained there until the morning. Additional BGB, RAB and police personnel were also deployed in the area.
“Several initiatives are being taken by the district administration to rehouse the victims of the attack,” said Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asif Ahasan.
The resettlement work started on Monday morning and the government will provide its full support to the victims, he added.
