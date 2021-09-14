Man gets death sentence for killing four members of his brother’s family in Satkhira

District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Mofizur Rahman issued the verdict on Tuesday. The convict, Rahanur Rahman, 36, was present in court to hear the verdict.

Rahanur was dependent on his brother Shahinur as he was unable to work due to a physical disability. His wife left him after their divorce in January 2020,” public prosecutor Abdul Latif said.

Shahinur’s wife and Rahanur had some altercations over his inability to contribute cash assistance to the family. Following these arguments, Rahanur hacked his brother Sahhinur, 40, his wife Sabina Khatun, 30, son Siam Hossain Mahi, 10, and daughter Tasnim Sultana, 8, to death with a machete after feeding them soft drinks mixed with sleeping pills.

The couple's four-month-old daughter Maria was also in the room but she survived the bloodshed.

Shahinur’s mother-in-law Moyna Khatun filed a case against unidentified suspects over the incident.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Rahanur and several others while probing into the murders. Rahanur confessed to his involvement in the murders.