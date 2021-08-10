Indian visa centres reopen on Wednesday after lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2021 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 04:48 PM BdST
Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will resume their services on Wednesday, after a 41-day halt amid the nationwide virus lockdown.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka announced the reopening of the centres on Facebook on Tuesday.
All types of visa applications, except for tourist visas, will be accepted, according to the high commission.
India had shut all visa application centres across Bangladesh on Jul 1. Only emergency travel visa applications, including the medical visa applications, were accepted.
From Aug 11, visa applicants need not to have a prior appointment to submit their applications.
India operates 15 visa application centres in Bangladesh, including the largest centre at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka.
According to India’s Ministry of Tourism, more than 10 million foreign tourists visited India in 2019, including 2.5 million from Bangladesh, the largest among all countries.
Among them, 77 percent went for pleasure trips and 15.4 percent for medical treatment. India had issued 1.5 million visas for Bangladeshi nationals that year.
