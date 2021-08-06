Constable on duty at Dhaka SP’s home ‘shoots himself dead with own gun’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2021 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2021 10:32 PM BdST
A constable has shot himself dead ‘with his own gun’ while on duty at the residence of Dhaka Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain Sorder in the capital’s Ramna.
The police believe he died “by suicide”.
The constable, 26-year-old Mehedi Hasan, was shot with the service Chinese rifle beneath his chin around 3pm on Friday, said Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Mehedi was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. A bachelor, Mehedi was assigned to the SP’s house two weeks ago.
SP Maruf said he was at home after lunch when he heard that there was “some problem” at the gate.
“I rushed and saw Constable Mehedi in a bloodied state. He was still alive. We sent him to hospital immediately. He was shot with only one bullet.”
Both Maruf and Sazzadur believe Mehedi took his own life due to mental pressure or some other reason.
“There will be an investigation to find out the actual reason behind his death,” Maruf said.
