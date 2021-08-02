Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2021 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 06:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 246 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 21,162.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,280,317 after 15,989 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the highest numbers of deaths and cases among the eight divisions, logging 76 fatalities and 7,660 infections in a day. Chattogram tallied 64 deaths and 3,315 cases, Khulna 30 deaths and 1,373 cases, Rajshahi 22 deaths and 724 cases.
Nationwide, another 15,482 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,108,748.
As many as 53,462 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.91 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.60 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.
Globally, over 194.78 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Militants trained online to make bombs: police
- Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in drug bust
- For Bangladesh, July was deadliest month
- Govt to inoculate 10m in 8 days
- Daily count: 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases
- BIWTA extends river transport hours
- Sufferings don’t matter, saving job
- Bus, launch services to resume as factories open
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- HC asks government to decide on vaccination of pregnant women in 72 hours
- JMB militants trained online to make bombs: police
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
Most Read
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
- July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR
- Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown
- Where a vast global vaccination programme went wrong
- BIWTA extends river transport hours as workers return to Dhaka
- To fight vaccine lies, authorities recruit an ‘influencer army’