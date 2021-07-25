Government officials asked to declare assets to curb corruption

The Government Servants (Conduct) Rules stipulate that public officials must submit asset declarations and obtain permission to acquire or sell immovable property every five years.

A letter calling for the implementation of the rules was issued recently by the public administration ministry, its Senior Secretary KM Ali Azam told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

Asked if there was a time limit for declaring the assets, he said, "We have written a letter in this regard. After that, if no one submits the declaration, we will fix a deadline and announce it next month."

He is hopeful that the measure will play a role in preventing corruption.

"The government has various initiatives to prevent corruption in the administration and ensure transparency and accountability. This is also a part of those initiatives.”