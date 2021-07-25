Government officials asked to declare assets to curb corruption
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2021 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 11:31 PM BdST
The Ministry of Public Administration has urged secretaries to all ministries and departments to take steps to ensure that government employees regularly declare their assets in a bid to curb corruption.
The Government Servants (Conduct) Rules stipulate that public officials must submit asset declarations and obtain permission to acquire or sell immovable property every five years.
A letter calling for the implementation of the rules was issued recently by the public administration ministry, its Senior Secretary KM Ali Azam told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
Asked if there was a time limit for declaring the assets, he said, "We have written a letter in this regard. After that, if no one submits the declaration, we will fix a deadline and announce it next month."
He is hopeful that the measure will play a role in preventing corruption.
"The government has various initiatives to prevent corruption in the administration and ensure transparency and accountability. This is also a part of those initiatives.”
