Unlocked Bangladesh celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with pandemic call for caution
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2021 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2021 03:27 AM BdST
Muslims in Bangladesh are going to celebrate another Eid-ul-Azha amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, with a record rise in the number of patients prompting calls for caution.
Festivities will begin early in the morning through the sacrifice of animals after congregations against the backdrop of nearly 160,000 active coronavirus cases. The number of such patients may be much higher as many do not get tested.
The poor will have something to celebrate as they will get meat, much-needed source of protein, from the well-off. But there will no festivities at least for the 200 families who lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 on the eve of the Eid, or those who have their infected relatives fighting for their lives at home or hospital.
“We are not thinking about the Eid, let alone sacrificing animal,” said Arshadul Haque, a former Dhaka University student whose father was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
“What Eid! We don’t have anything to celebrate. The only thing on our mind is when we will get be free of this crisis,” said Mohammad Shajahan from Shariatpur who was caring for his sister at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s coronavirus unit.
Topis are available at Tk 50 to Tk 1,500 apiece at Baitul Mukarram market in Dhaka, but a drop in sales even before Eid-ul-Azha amid the coronavirus pandemic has frustrated the sellers. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
President Abdul Hamid in a message wished everyone a happy Eid and advised them to observe the occasion with caution by adhering to proper hygiene rules and practicing physical distancing.
He also urged all to stand by the people affected by the pandemic with inspiration from the Eid-ul-Azha spirit of restraint and sacrifice.
Although the experts and the authorities urged the people to strictly follow the coronavirus health protocol to reduce the risk of infection, most of them appear to care a fig about their own and their families’ health.
An exodus of people wearing no mask and maintaining no social distancing to return to their home villages or towns from the cities marked the run-up to the festival, raising fear of a larger outbreak.
The government, however, hopes that the situation will improve with the harsh restrictions after the Eid.
“We've been fighting the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year now. And in this fight, we have lost many loved ones. I would like to remember them today and seek the salvation of their souls," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a video message.
"But we have to win this battle and we will."
