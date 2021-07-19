Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets another 3m Moderna vaccine doses from US

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2021 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 10:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh has received another 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States for protection against COVID-19.

The consignment arrived on Monday as part of the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme, the foreign ministry confirmed.

Altogether, Bangladesh has so far received 5.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the US, with more expected to come in the months ahead.

Bangladesh started its mass vaccination campaign in February, using the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca, bought under an agreement with the Serum Institute of India.

But the agreement for the doses fell through after the pandemic situation in India worsened dramatically and put a halt to vaccine exports.

The inoculation drive resumed after the government received consignments of Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna vaccines.

