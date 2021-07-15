Bangladesh logs 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2021 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 05:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 226 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 17,278.
The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,071,774 after 12,236 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 74 fatalities and 5,234 infections. Khulna tallied 52 deaths and 1,639 cases, Chattogram 42 deaths and 2,047 cases and Rajshahi 24 deaths and 1,269 cases.
Nationwide, another 8,395 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 905,807.
As many as 44,941 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 27.23 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.61 percent.
Globally, over 188.47 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.06 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
