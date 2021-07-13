PM Hasina announces Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2021 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 03:48 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced five new financial packages amounting to Tk 32 billion to help low-income groups.
The incentive packages are aimed at helping the people affected by lockdown restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
