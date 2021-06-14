Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?  

Identifying himself as a real estate businessman, Nasir is also one of the presidium members of the official opposition in parliament, Jatiya Party.

Pori Moni accused the 50-year-old in a case of forcing her to drink liquor before assaulting and trying to rape her at Dhaka Boat Club in Birulia near Uttara on Jun 8.

Nasir, however, denied the allegations during his arrest at a home in Uttara. He said Pori Moni and the people accompanying her assaulted him when he tried to stop them from taking liquor at the club’s bar.

Benazir Ahmed, president of the boat club and the inspector general of police, said the executive members of the club expelled Nasir, Tuhin Siddique Omi and Shah S Alam on Monday over the incident involving Pori Moni.

A founding member of the club, Nasir sat on its committee of executives as the entertainment and cultural affairs secretary.

Businessman and Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir U Mahmood (jeans pants and sky blue shirt) at the police’s Detective Branch office in Dhaka after his arrest along with four others at Uttara on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 in a case filed by film actress Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder.

The Facebook profile of Nasir says he is the chairman of Kunjo Developers and managing director of Mahmood Builders and Associates.

According to information provided on Kunjo Developers’ website, Nasir was the president of the Uttara Club for three years from 2015.

The company took his profile down after the allegations against him surfaced.

The profile said Nasir was a member of the Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry as well.

He wrote in his Facebook profile that he was involved with the Lions Club and had played in Dhaka’s first division football league.

According to the website, Nasir was elected general secretary of SM Hall Students’ Union when he was studying soil science at the Dhaka University.

bdnews24.com could not independently verify the information provided in his profiles.

GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiya Party, admitted that Nasir is a presidium member of the party.

“He became the president of Uttara Club three times. I'm also a member of the club,” Quader said.

Nasir has been involved with the party since its inception and he was made a presidium member when he expressed his wish in the last council to actively purse politics, according to the party chairman.

“We hadn’t heard of such (misdemeanour) about him earlier. His fate as a presidium member will be decided in consultation with the senior leaders,” Quader said.

Businessman and Dhaka Boat Club member Nasir U Mahmood (jeans pants and sky blue shirt) at the police’s Detective Branch office in Dhaka after his arrest along with four others at Uttara on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 in a case filed by film actress Pori Moni on charges of attempted rape and murder. The police also seized liquor during the arrests.

After Pori Moni filed the case, the police first raided his home in Uttara on Monday, but later found him at another home with Omi, who Pori Moni said was a “friend” of her.

Omi took her to the club purposefully, Pori Moni said in the case.

The police seized 1,000 yaba pills and a number of bottles of liquor during the drive.

They also arrested three women, who are not relatives of Nasir or Omi.

The women are Lipi Akter, 18, Sumi Akter, 19, and Nazma Amin Snigdha, 24.

The police said Snigdha rented the home while Nasir and Omi visit it for amusement.

“The arrestees actually run a liquor business,” said Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of the police’s Detective Branch.

Harunor said the police were trying to find out if any big wigs were involved with the “illicit night sex trade at clubs”. “They will face action.”

Nasir also allegedly uses underage girls in the business, according to the DB joint commissioner. “We are investigating the allegations.”

Moshiur Rahman, a DB deputy commissioner, said a case would be filed against Nasir and Omi at Uttara West Police Station over illegal drugs business.

If the three women agree, they can file a case against the duo on charges of forcing them to sex work, the police official said.