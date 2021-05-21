'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2021 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 03:09 PM BdST
A man who owns a four-storey building and a hosiery factory in Narayanganj has been rapped by the authorities for 'harassing' government officials by calling the emergency hotline 333 to seek food assistance reserved for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sadar Upazila UNO Arifza Zohra discovered the matter after she arrived at Deobhog in Kashipur to provide food to the man, identified as Farid Ahmed, on Thursday afternoon.
A mobile court subsequently ordered Farid to provide 100 low-income people with food as a punishment.
Farid will now have to distribute more than 1,500 kg of food items among the poor. He claims that he called the emergency service hotline to 'satisfy his curiosity'.
The UNO will distribute the food aid to the 100 poor families on Friday.
"The Kashipur resident made a call to us seeking food assistance on Wednesday. I myself went to his home to deliver the food. But I discovered that the man has a four-story building and a factory."
"I made the call just for no reason. It was a mistake," the man told Johra after she reached his home with the food assistance.
"Food assistance is delivered to people just a day after they called on the national hotline. But many people make calls for no reason and it's just not well," Zohra said.
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Bangladesh puts 5 Rohingya camps under lockdown in virus flare-up
- Dashing hopes of protection, Bangladesh’s COVID vaccination drive is stalling
- Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
- Unfortunate division between Arabs making us weaker: Palestine envoy
- Foreign minister blames ‘lousy’ health ministry mistakes for vaccine delay
Most Read
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- Former MP Awal arrested over Pallabi murder
- Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
- Decision on bail for Rozina Islam delayed to Sunday
- Foreign minister blames ‘lousy’ health ministry mistakes for vaccine delay
- Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting
- Journalist Rozina Islam may be at fault: Information Minister Mahmud
- Journalist lied to get Princess Diana interview, BBC covered it up: report
- Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq turns 41
- Two AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90% effective : UK real-world analysis