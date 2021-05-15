Death of sergeant: RAB arrests hit-and-run microbus driver, owner
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2021 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 05:41 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the owner and the driver of a microbus that was involved in an accident that left two dead, including a RAB sergeant, in Gazipur.
The two were sent to prison on a court order on Friday following their arrest, said Maona Highway Police SI Hadiul Islam.
The detainees are driver Abul Hossain, 40, son of Badruzzaman Gazi of Chandpur’s Faridganj and Jahir Uddin Mohammad Babar, 48, son of Mahfuzur Rahman Mazumder of the same district.
On Wednesday, a RAB-4 vehicle broke down on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur’s Bhabanipur area. RAB sergeant Md Khairul Islam was repairing the car on the side of the highway, when he and Liton Mia, a local autorickshaw driver, were struck and killed by the microbus.
The incident left four others injured, including other RAB personnel. The injured were rushed to a local hospital and given first aid before being flown to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital or CMH.
SI Hadiul said RAB SI Rajibul filed a case accusing the owner and the driver of the microbus on the day of the incident. The owner was accused of appointing an incompetent driver.
Multiple teams of RAB and police immediately began a drive to arrest the two, eventually detaining them on Thursday.
