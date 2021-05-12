At least 5 die in crowd crush on Padma River ferry
Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2021 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 04:29 PM BdST
At least 5 people have died in a crush of passengers on a ferry on the Padma River during a desperate Eid journey, a Madaripur official said.
The deaths were reported in two separate incidents that occurred on two different ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route within a space of two hours on Wednesday, said Md Asaduzzaman, UNO of Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila.
Some people were also injured in the incidents.
“At least four people -- two men and two women -- died on a ferry due to a crowd crush, while it was heading to Banglabazar from Munshiganj’s Shimulia pier,” Asaduzzaman said.
Separately, a teenage boy died on another crowded ferry after he fell sick apparently from a heatstroke.
