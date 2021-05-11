Central parts of Bangladesh to face gas crisis during Eid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2021 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2021 01:49 AM BdST
Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh’s central region will experience a gas crisis while people will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr as two gas fields will undergo maintenance and repairs.
The crisis is likely to last for six days in Dhaka, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Manikganj, Gazipur and Tangail, the government’s gas distribution company Titas said on Monday.
Supply from Bibiyana and Bangura gas fields will stop totally or partially on the Eid day and the day after.
At this time, customers at Elenga, Tangail, Narsingdi, Joydebpur, Dania, Aminbazar, Ashulia, Savar, Manikganj, Madhabdi, Bhulta, Araihajar, Tarabo and nearly areas may experience low pressure of gas.
Mirza Mahbub Hossain, a spokesman for Titas, said they were not sure how badly the repairs will affect the supply.
“The pressure will go down or there will be no gas for sometime. This won’t happen in all the areas at a time. But in general, supply will be disrupted,” he said.
According to Petrobangla, the gas fields in the country produced 3,205 million cubic feet gas on May 9. The production included 1,339 mmcf from Bibiyana and 84 mmcf from Bangura.
