Central parts of Bangladesh to face gas crisis during Eid

The crisis is likely to last for six days in Dhaka, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Manikganj, Gazipur and Tangail, the government’s gas distribution company Titas said on Monday.

It said the compressor at Ashuganj was undergoing maintenance and repairs from Monday morning to the night of May 5 as part of efforts to increase the capacity of the national grid.

Supply from Bibiyana and Bangura gas fields will stop totally or partially on the Eid day and the day after.

At this time, customers at Elenga, Tangail, Narsingdi, Joydebpur, Dania, Aminbazar, Ashulia, Savar, Manikganj, Madhabdi, Bhulta, Araihajar, Tarabo and nearly areas may experience low pressure of gas.

Mirza Mahbub Hossain, a spokesman for Titas, said they were not sure how badly the repairs will affect the supply.

“The pressure will go down or there will be no gas for sometime. This won’t happen in all the areas at a time. But in general, supply will be disrupted,” he said.

According to Petrobangla, the gas fields in the country produced 3,205 million cubic feet gas on May 9. The production included 1,339 mmcf from Bibiyana and 84 mmcf from Bangura.