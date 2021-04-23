Bangladesh logs 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths in a day

The caseload surged to 739,703 after 3,629 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.

Another 5,225 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 647,674.

As many as 25,896 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 87.56 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent.

Globally, over 144.77 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.