Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant

Witnesses said the clashes erupted at the site of 1320-megawatt power plant being constructed S Alam Group during protests by the workers to demand back pay and a change of working hours in Ramadan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, S Alam Group suspected foul play and said the protests were instigated by opponents of the project.

At least 16 other workers and three policemen were injured in the skirmish.

According to the workers, the police fired on them without provocation. But the police, in their defence, said they were 'forced' to fire from their weapons in the face of attacks by thousands of disgruntled workers.

The power plant project employed workers on permanent, temporary and contractual basis via several recruitment agencies. Most of them came from different parts of the country while the number of local workers is relatively low.

About 5,000 Bangladeshis and Chinese are working in the power plant. The work is divided into numerous shifts during the day and night. Accommodation for the workers has been arranged inside the project area.

According to eyewitnesses, the 'temporary workers' began protesting for a second day on Saturday, demanding payment of arrears and leave during Ramadan. The police later came and assured them that their demands would be met but the workers did not relent.

The plant's permanent workers claimed they were pressured into going on strike by the temporary workers, most of whom are residents of Banshkhali.

Abu Saeed, 54, a resident of Ward 7 of Banshkhali Municipality who was wounded in the shooting, is currently undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

"The workers were protesting to demand payment of their outstanding wages and changes in their work hours to accommodate for the daily and Tarawih prayers during the month of Ramadan. I didn't join the protest and stood at a distance. But I was shot by the police.”

Noakhali-native Priyatam Sutradhar is a permanent worker at the project, who is employed as an electrician. He accompanied a wounded worker to the hospital.

Priyatam said the workers are owed their salary for March. The temporary workers' protests revolved around the timings of the daily prayers, Sehri and Iftar.

"They forced us to join the protest today," he said.

'Raihan', a resident of Hatia's Bayar Char, was killed in the clash. His two cousins, Abdur Rahman and Miron Hossain Rocky, also worked as crane operators on the project.

"Raihan did not join the movement; he was standing outside the main plant. And Rocky was driving the crane. When the protesters stopped their cars and told us to go join the procession, we went. When the police fired, Raihan was hit,” said Miron.

He alleged that the police began firing at the protestors 'randomly'.

Touhid, a resident of Gandamara in Banshkhali and a temporary worker at the plant, said the workers demanded leave for the daily prayers and Iftar. The demonstrations also took place on Friday morning while the workers also called for the payment of last month's salary before the start of Ramadan.

"On Friday, the authorities said they would accept the demand. The protesters did not return to work afterwards. They went back to their living area. ”

The police and the power plant authorities subsequently asked them to join work on Saturday. But the workers began the second round of protest instead.

Sylhet resident Shamsul Haque said he, too, was forced to protest by the local workers on Saturday. Later, his colleague Aminul Haque was injured in the shooting.

“Several thousand workers came and attacked the outpost. I have injuries on my face and eyes,” said Constable Yasir of Gandamara police outpost while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

As many as 20 people, including three policemen, are currently being treated in the hospital. Among them, all 17 workers are carrying gunshot wounds.

SHOOTING IN SELF-DEFENCE

Chattogram's Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kabir Ahmed said the workers at the power plant also staged protests on Friday to press home their demands. They later gathered outside the plant to resume the demonstrations on Saturday.

He claimed that some locals also joined the protest, adding that at one stage, they hurled brickbats at the policemen, prompting the law enforcers to open fire in self-defence.

Of the three policemen who were injured in the fracas, one is in critical condition, according to him.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the plant, DIG Anwar Hossain of the police's Chattogram Range, said, "Many vehicles were set on fire there. There was a lot of vandalism. The police were also attacked. The workers had some demands over which there was some angst and that led to today's incident,"

"The district's deputy commissioner, police superintendent, workers' representatives and the power plant authorities have taken the initiative to work together to get to the bottom of it."

S ALAM BLAMES INCITEMENT

On behalf of S Alam Group's Chairman Saiful Alam Masood, his personal aid Akij Uddin told bdnews24.com: "The Chinese company is constructing the power plant in Banshkhali. Besides the Chinese, Bangladeshi workers are also working there."

“The Chinese authorities have been regularly paying the salaries of the Bengali workers. But on Friday, some workers began protesting over numerous issues, including a pay rise, and repeatedly pressured the Chinese authorities."

Akij claimed that the incident was instigated by 'a few people' who had railed against the power plant in the past as well. "They instigated the protest and the untoward incidents that followed."

Four people were shot dead when locals began protesting over the acquisition of the land on which the project is situated in 2016.

However, he was unable to provide a clear statement about those who purportedly instigated the protest. So far, 70 percent of the work on the coal-fired power plant has been completed.

Meanwhile, a four-member committee, headed by Chattogram Additional District Magistrate Sumoni Akhter, has been constituted to look into the incident, said Banshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Saiduzzaman Chowdhury.

The committee has been asked to submit a probe report within seven working days, he added.

After the clash, workers' representatives, police, district administration and the power plant's management held a meeting in the afternoon.

During the meeting, the power plant authorities assured the workers that their demands would be met.