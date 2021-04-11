Bangladesh extends banking hours ahead of stricter COVID lockdown

Customers can conduct transactions from 10 am to 1 pm on Apr 12 and Apr 13, the central bank said in a circular on Sunday.

It also said that branches and departments of head offices will remain open until 3 pm if needed to complete other bank-related activities after the transaction hours.

Transactions at banks are usually held from 10 am to 4 pm. But regulators decided to keep banks open for transactions from 10 am to 12:30 pm during the coronavirus lockdown which began on Apr 5.

The banks were allowed to remain open until 2 pm for other tasks.

The government plans to enforce another lockdown with stricter rules from Apr 14 with all the offices shut, apart from emergency services.