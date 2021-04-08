Actress Kabori in intensive care as her health deteriorates
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2021 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 03:44 PM BdST
Film actress and former MP Sarah Begum Kabori has been moved into intensive care for COVID-19 treatment in a Dhaka hospital after her condition deteriorated.
Kabori was shifted to Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital from Kurmitola General Hospital as ICU services there were stretched to the limit, her aide Nur Uddin said on Thursday.
She tested positive for the illness on Monday and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. Kabori is also suffering from kidney ailments.
Kabori started her career with renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta’s ‘Shutorang’ in 1964. The others films she acted in include ‘Neel Akasher Neeche’, ‘Mainamati’, ‘Dheu-er Por Dheu’, ‘Porichoy’, ‘Odhikar’, ‘Beiman’, ‘Abak Prithibi’, ‘Sonali Akash’, and ‘Deep Nebhe Nai’.
