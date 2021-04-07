Indra Mohan Rajbongshi, a singer with illustrious career in folk music, dies of COVID
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 12:20 PM BdST
Indra Mohan Rajbongshi, a singer with an illustrious background in folk music, has died in a Dhaka hospital after his battle with COVID-19.
The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra musician breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka around 10:20 am on Wednesday, said BSMMU Director Brig Gen Zulfiquer Ahmed Amin.
Rajbongshi was closely associated with the film industry and worked as a playback singer and lyricist in many short films and feature films produced in Dhaka and Kolkata.
He won the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin award in 2007 and the World Master Certificate award the same year in South Korea.
Rajbongshi released a series of albums. He established Bangladesh Lok Sangeet Parishad in 1998, aiming to collect, research and preserve the folk songs of Bangladesh.
“He was suffering from high blood pressure and respiratory distress caused by the coronavirus. He was shifted into intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Monday," BSMMU Director Amin said.
Rajbongshi received treatment at two other hospitals in Dhaka earlier, singer Fakir Alamgir told bdnews24.com.
- Indra Mohan Rajbongshi, a singer with illustrious career in folk music, dies of COVID
- Police: rumours were spread for 'planned' arson attacks on govt offices in Faridpur
- Lukewarm public response on second day of Bangladesh virus lockdown
- Govt to open 200-bed ICU in Mohakhali soon: minister
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- Hifazat activists 'assault' journalist who went to collect news on Mamunul at resort
- Vaccine official says there is a link between AstraZeneca’s shot and rare blood clots
- Bangladesh shuts down madrasas that stayed open in coronavirus lockdown