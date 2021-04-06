Govt to open 200-bed ICU in Mohakhali soon: minister

The facility, which will also boast a 1,000-bed isolation centre, will start admitting COVID-19 patients 'within the next 8-10 days', according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the DNCC isolation centre on Tuesday, Maleque said, “The work on the ICU is almost finished. The beds have been installed. Oxygen is being provided there. We can provide huge support to COVID-19 patients here. The initiative has been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

Bangladesh has been reeling from a resurgence of the coronavirus in recent weeks, with the government reporting 7,213 new cases and 66 deaths, a daily record, on Tuesday. The country is currently in the midst of a week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Addressing the matter, Maleque blamed the public's disregard for health directives for the recent uptick in cases and deaths.

"You are seeing the consequences of carelessness. Those who have defied the health guidelines are responsible for the surge in infections that we are now seeing. Many people who have been vaccinated are also being infected. They think they are safe once they got the vaccine.”

"The 18 guidelines issued by the government for the ongoing lockdown in the country must be followed to reduce the number of infections."

The government is pressing ahead with the vaccination campaign, with more shots set to be procured this month, according to the minister.

“The vaccination drive is ongoing. The second doses will be given soon. Beximco has assured us that we will get more vaccines this month - maybe in a couple of days."

“We are also trying to make vaccines in the country. We are trying to bring the technology that is needed to make the vaccine here. Talks are also underway with other countries to ship in more vaccines.”