Govt to open 200-bed ICU in Mohakhali soon: minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2021 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2021 08:12 PM BdST
The government is setting up an intensive care unit (ICU) with 200 beds at Dhaka North City Corporation Market in the capital's Mohakhali to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.
The facility, which will also boast a 1,000-bed isolation centre, will start admitting COVID-19 patients 'within the next 8-10 days', according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to the DNCC isolation centre on Tuesday, Maleque said, “The work on the ICU is almost finished. The beds have been installed. Oxygen is being provided there. We can provide huge support to COVID-19 patients here. The initiative has been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”
Bangladesh has been reeling from a resurgence of the coronavirus in recent weeks, with the government reporting 7,213 new cases and 66 deaths, a daily record, on Tuesday. The country is currently in the midst of a week-long nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
Addressing the matter, Maleque blamed the public's disregard for health directives for the recent uptick in cases and deaths.
"You are seeing the consequences of carelessness. Those who have defied the health guidelines are responsible for the surge in infections that we are now seeing. Many people who have been vaccinated are also being infected. They think they are safe once they got the vaccine.”
"The 18 guidelines issued by the government for the ongoing lockdown in the country must be followed to reduce the number of infections."
The government is pressing ahead with the vaccination campaign, with more shots set to be procured this month, according to the minister.
“The vaccination drive is ongoing. The second doses will be given soon. Beximco has assured us that we will get more vaccines this month - maybe in a couple of days."
“We are also trying to make vaccines in the country. We are trying to bring the technology that is needed to make the vaccine here. Talks are also underway with other countries to ship in more vaccines.”
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Death toll in Narayanganj launch capsize rises to 34
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- Workers suffering for transport ban marks beginning of lacklustre Bangladesh lockdown
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
- Workers' suffering for transport ban marks beginning of lacklustre Bangladesh lockdown
- Tremors felt in north of Bangladesh
- Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Narayanganj launch capsize death toll hits 29, seven missing