City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2021 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2021 04:59 PM BdST
The government has decided to allow public transport services in Dhaka and other city corporation areas from Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown.
City bus services will be available from 6am to 6pm, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said at a press conference at his home in Dhaka on Tuesday.
No transports will be allowed to enter or leave the cities, he added.
