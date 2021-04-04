Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 12:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh will shut all public transports from Monday as the government moves to enforce a virus lockdown for a week.
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader announced the latest move on Sunday ahead of the start of the virus lockdown.
The transport ban does not apply to emergency service vehicles.
More stories
- No domestic flights, trains
- Hifazat's Mamunul freed from resort
- Bill in parliament to mandate registration of tour operators
- Curbs on Ctg shopping, Sundarbans tourism
- Virus cases set new daily record: 6,830
- Migrant worker abandons child at airport
- Zoos ordered shut
- Students take medical college entrance test
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- Domestic flights, passenger trains will be on halt during lockdown
- Hifazat leader Mamunul caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Domestic flights, passenger trains and launches suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- CDC says travel is safe for those fully vaccinated, but issues caution
- Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus
- Stock exchanges to remain open amid fresh virus lockdown
- UK says 5m get second shot as COVID daily deaths fall to 10