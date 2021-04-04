Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2021 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 12:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh will shut all public transports from Monday as the government moves to enforce a virus lockdown for a week.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader announced the latest move on Sunday ahead of the start of the virus lockdown.

The transport ban does not apply to emergency service vehicles.

