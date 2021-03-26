Youths keen to battle inequality, corruption to shape Bangladesh’s future after 50 years

Bangladesh’s dreams ride on the youngsters who are currently studying in schools, colleges and universities. Chronicles of the Liberation War hold great significance to the youth, many of whom have lamented the attempts to distort and create confusion about it.

The country's future leaders believe a handful of powerful groups with vested interests are standing in the way of people’s economic freedom and life of dignity - a dream the Father of the Nation strived to realise. But they are willing to take on the hardship and push forward.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING

Adnan Turjo, a student of Dhaka University’s Department of History, shared his thoughts about Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence. He said. “We haven’t witnessed the Liberation War, but have read about a blood-soaked rebellion. We heard about the glorious tales of the battle and accounts of brutal torture of Pakistanis forces and Razakars. Stories of Rumi, Azad, Bodi - the young guerrillas of Crack Platoon inspire us to this day.”

"We are celebrating 50 years of independence, yet the nation is still divided on its history. We want everyone to agree on the history now. We want to build Bangabandhu’s 'Sonar Bangla.'"

Tasmin Jahan Arpita, a student of the university’s Bangla Department, feels the country’s exit from the Least Developed Country categorisation on its golden jubilee deserves praise. “Bangladesh survived days of despair during the military rule and regime of dictators and turned around. But we are yet to build a Bangladesh inspired by the liberation war.” Arpita dreams of taking Bangladesh to new heights.

For Siddique Faruk, another student of the university, ensuring equality, humanity and social justice is as important as people’s financial development. Promises to secure these fronts from the Declaration of Independence were yet to be met, on the contrary, inequality kept soaring.

Faruk said, “The country’s human development index has plummeted. With rising social decay, morality and values are disappearing.” He stresses the need to stop the country from such a decline.

Noor Islam Tipu, a student of Jagannath University, sees mismanagement and corruption as a critical barrier to Bangladesh’s growth. “Everyone has to carry out their responsibilities honestly from where they are and encourage others to do the same.”

Jahangirnagar University student Mahiuddin Mahir feels Bangladesh failed to deliver many to their dreams. “People are still begging for food as the difference between rich and poor grows ever greater. We want freedom from this, we want a country where all are equal.”

A second year student of Jahangirnagar University’s Department of Urban & Regional Planning, Kazi Samia Rahman wants an environment friendly Bangladesh. She feels, everyone needs to stay honest while exacting law against criminals are vital to building a thriving society.

Rajshahi University’s Tanvir Hasan bemoaned the impact of communal conflict in a country that broke the shackles with promises to establish sectarian status.

“Why are there so much discrimination, injustice, oppression, corruption and conflict over power in the society even today? Why can’t people think and speak free even now? Did the three million martyred souls dream of such Bangladesh?

Abdul Rahim, a student of Chittagong University, made a case about improving Bangladesh building knowledge as its foundation. He hopes to make contributions in practices of objective history.

Mahibullah Sakib of Comilla University feels poorly about the democratic and political exercises in the country’s years. He dreams of a Bangladesh where different opinions are accepted and basic rights are ensured.

Rasheduzzaman Hridoy, a first-year student at Rajshahi Univeristy’s IBA, wants to commit to free the country from inequality and poverty.

Fatema-Tuz-Zinia, a student of law in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology said the society failed to ensure women’s safety 50 years into its independence. She feels despite strict provisions against rape, people’s generosity towards it remains a problem. She pointed out corruption in education and the unemployment of the youth as big issues.

Pallab SIam from Kushtia Islamic University’s Department of Law said, “On the golden jubilee of independence, as a youth of this country, I want Bangladesh to uphold the image of transparency and become a corruption-free and accountable nation."

Lutfunnanar Furkan, a student of the History Department in Eden Women’s College, urged the usage of Bengali in all sectors of the country, including the justice division. She hopes to work on preventing the distortion of language and history and for the marginalised.

Ariful Islam Akash, an HSC student of Dhaka’s Mahbubur Rahman Molla College, called for the expansion of career-oriented education.

Mahmudul Hasan Noor, a student of Class X in Gaibandha’s Shishu Niketan and Model Highschool, dreams of leading Bangladesh on the world stage.

Maliha Chowdhury Arni, another Class X student of Dhaka’s Monipur High School, wants to live in a country where there is no crime and women are safe to move around.