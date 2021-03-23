Seven dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 11:14 AM BdST
A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least seven people in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years, according to the Fire Service and a Reuters report.
Fire Service personnel and locals are working to remove the rubble and have so far recovered the bodies of seven Rohingya people, Shahdat Hossain, a senior station officer at Cox's Bazar Fire Service, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday. Of them, two were children.
Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. Black smoke billowed over burning shanties and tents as people scrambled to recover their possessions.
Mohammed Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said authorities were trying to control the blaze.
Rohingya refugees in the camps said many homes were burned down and several people had died, but neither the authorities nor the UNHCR could confirm the number of deaths. The cause of the blaze has not been established, Reuters reports.
More than a million Rohingya live in the camps in southern Bangladesh, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 from a military-led crackdown that U.N. investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent", charges Myanmar denies.
Zaifur Hussein, a 50-year-old refugee who escaped the fire but lost his home and was sheltering with friends, said he believed dozens may have been killed and that fencing around the camps made it difficult to flee.
"When we were in Myanmar we faced lots of problems... they destroyed everything," he said. "Now it has happened again."
Snigdha Chakraborty, the Bangladesh director for Catholic Relief Services, said she was worried about the lack of medical facilities in the area.
A Rohingya leader in Cox's Bazar, a sliver of land bordering Myanmar in southeastern Bangladesh, said he saw several dead bodies.
"Thousand of huts were totally burned down," Mohammed Nowkhim told Reuters.
Another large blaze tore through the camp in January, destroying homes but causing no casualties.
The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high, and Monday's blaze was the largest yet, said Onno Van Manen, Country Director of Save the Children in Bangladesh.
"It is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a couple of days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire," he said.
The UNHCR said humanitarian partners had mobilised hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps for the support operation, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment.
With details from Reuters
