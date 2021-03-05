Home > Bangladesh

10-day programmes to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, 50 years of independence

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Mar 2021 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2021 12:13 AM BdST

The authorities are organising special programmes for 10 days from Mar 17 to 26 at the National Parade Ground to celebrate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Bangladeshi and foreign guests will join the celebrations upon adhering to health rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to join the celebrations.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the committee on the celebration of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, revealed the plans in a virtual meeting chaired by the committee’s President, National Professor Rafiqul Islam on Thursday.

Kamal said they have completed preparations for the programmes following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The programmes will include theme-based discussions, cultural functions, audiovisual exhibitions and other special events to pay tributes to Bangabandhu.

Recorded speeches of heads of state and government, chiefs of international organisations and distinguished people will also be broadcast.

