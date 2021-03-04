Mushtaq died of ‘natural causes’, says probe panel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 12:58 PM BdST
A committee formed by the home ministry to investigate the prison death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed has said that he died of “natural causes”.
The five-member committee led by Additional Secretary Tarun Kanti Sikder of the home ministry submitted its report on Wednesday, said Sharif Mahmud Apu, public relations officer of the ministry.
"The report states that Mushtaq's death was natural."
Sharif was unable to say if the report contained any mention of whether there was a delay or negligence in the treatment of Mushtaq.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Mushtaq at his Lalmatia home on May 6 last year amid the coronavirus crisis. Afterwards, he was charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media under the Digital Security Act.
The judge rejected several bail petitions of Mushtaq, while activists demonstrated on several occasions demanding his release.
The 53-year-old died at Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur on Feb 25. Mushtaq had no reported ailment and the cause of his death was not immediately clear.
Mushtaq’s body was handed over to his family after the inquest and post-mortem examination. The prison authorities later started a case over the death of the writer.
- Hasina expresses condolences over adviser HT Imam's death
- Protesters give government until Mar 26 to repeal Digital Security Act
- HC orders judicial probe into death of Barishal youth in police custody
- Bangladesh logs 614 virus cases, another 5 die
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- 4 get death for robbery-linked murder in Chattogram
Most Read
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Wigmaker sues bdnews24.com for reporting worker unrest
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, UN envoy says
- Brazil’s COVID crisis is a warning to the whole world, scientists say