Mushtaq died of ‘natural causes’, says probe panel

The five-member committee led by Additional Secretary Tarun Kanti Sikder of the home ministry submitted its report on Wednesday, said Sharif Mahmud Apu, public relations officer of the ministry.

"The report states that Mushtaq's death was natural."

Sharif was unable to say if the report contained any mention of whether there was a delay or negligence in the treatment of Mushtaq.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Mushtaq at his Lalmatia home on May 6 last year amid the coronavirus crisis. Afterwards, he was charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media under the Digital Security Act.

The judge rejected several bail petitions of Mushtaq, while activists demonstrated on several occasions demanding his release.

The 53-year-old died at Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur on Feb 25. Mushtaq had no reported ailment and the cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Mushtaq’s body was handed over to his family after the inquest and post-mortem examination. The prison authorities later started a case over the death of the writer.