Preserve Bengali culture, traditions to continue Bangabandhu's work: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2021 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 09:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need to preserve Bengali culture and traditions to ensure that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contributions to the nation do not go in vain.
Hasina made the remarks while addressing a programme organised by the Awami League on Monday to mark International Mother Language Day.
The Awami League chief said the Language Movement of 1952 was not only a struggle to establish the primacy of Bangla language but also to maintain cultural norms.
"We have our own culture and traditions. We have to keep that. Pakistani rulers hurt our culture, language. The protests were started by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while he was a student of Dhaka University's Law Department. When the Pakistanis decided to impose Urdu as the state language, they started protesting.
Quoting a speech delivered by her father Bangabandhu at the Shaheed Minar in the early hours of Feb 21, 1971, Hasina said, “The 1952 movement was not limited to the Language Movement. This movement was a movement for the establishment of social, economic, cultural and political rights.
"We can at least understand from this that Language Movement wasn't just about the language. This movement sought to achieve our standing as a Bengali nation. And he did it for us. We have to hold on to it.”
- Singapore to recruit another 10,000 Bangladeshi workers: FM Momen
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Bangladesh records 366 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- 17kg gold seized at Shah Amanat airport in Chattogram
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Indian pharmaceutical giant warns countries of vaccine delays
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- Bangladesh to decide on reopening schools as pandemic ebbs
- Students move into DU’s Shahidullah Hall as they demand reopening
- Positive coronavirus test? Canadians worry their neighbours will find out
- Rengmitca: an ethnic language on the verge of extinction
- Bangladesh parliament revokes membership of Shahid after Kuwait conviction
- Why isn’t Bangla an official language of UN? Because of a lack of funds, says Momen
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time