Bangladesh journalist killed in clashes between ruling party factions

Burhan Uddin Mujakker, 25, the Companyganj Upazila correspondent of the Bangladesh Samachar, did not respond to treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and died on Saturday night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital’s police camp.

Mirza is the younger brother of Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling and MP of Noakhali-5 seat.

Mirza came to the spotlight recently ahead of the Basurhat polls during the third phase of municipality elections last month.

Despite being a candidate of the Awami League, he made remarks against the ruling party leaders and local MPs.

He continued criticising the Awami League leaders and called a general strike in Companyganj even after winning the polls.

The followers of Mizanur Rahman Badal, a former chairman of Companyganj Upazila council, marched at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar on Friday in protest against Mirza’s “falsification and offensive” comments about his brother Quader.

Clashes erupted and shots were fired when Mirza’s men tried to stop Badal’s followers.

Mujakker was among seven shot during the clashes. At least 25 others were also injured.

The journalist was sent to the hospital in critical condition later that night.