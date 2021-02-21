Bangladesh journalist killed in clashes between ruling party factions
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2021 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 01:47 AM BdST
A journalist has died after being shot during clashes between the loyalists of Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat municipality in Noakhali’s Companyganj, and members of a faction of the Awami League.
Burhan Uddin Mujakker, 25, the Companyganj Upazila correspondent of the Bangladesh Samachar, did not respond to treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and died on Saturday night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the hospital’s police camp.
Mirza is the younger brother of Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling and MP of Noakhali-5 seat.
Despite being a candidate of the Awami League, he made remarks against the ruling party leaders and local MPs.
He continued criticising the Awami League leaders and called a general strike in Companyganj even after winning the polls.
Clashes erupted and shots were fired when Mirza’s men tried to stop Badal’s followers.
Mujakker was among seven shot during the clashes. At least 25 others were also injured.
The journalist was sent to the hospital in critical condition later that night.
