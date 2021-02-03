Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
It has been a year since the first expressway of Bangladesh from Dhaka to Mawa opened to traffic. People often go gaga over the exhilarating view of the highway in daylight, but armed with the streetlamps, a recent addition, it regales them with a spectacular visual experience, while the Padma Bridge nears completion. Now the night view of the expressway shines a breathtakingly beautiful light on Bangladesh, the kind of which never seen before.
The combination of light from streetlamps on the overpass and winter mist created a spectacular sight of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Abdullahpur.
A magnificent view of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at Abdullahpur.
The tallest overpass on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway ascends after the twin bridge on the Dhaleshwari river.
A bird’s eye view of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at Nimtali in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan.
The Dhaka-Mawa Expressway pierces the darkness to connect with the twin bridges on the Dhaleshwari river.
The combination of light from streetlamps on the overpass and winter mist has created an breathtaking view of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.
Streetlights illuminate the zigzagged Dhaka-Mawa Expressway as it connects with the twin bridges on the Dhaleshwari river.
A magnificent night view of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway as it connects with the twin bridges on the Dhaleshwari river.