Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night

It has been a year since the first expressway of Bangladesh from Dhaka to Mawa opened to traffic. People often go gaga over the exhilarating view of the highway in daylight, but armed with the streetlamps, a recent addition, it regales them with a spectacular visual experience, while the Padma Bridge nears completion. Now the night view of the expressway shines a breathtakingly beautiful light on Bangladesh, the kind of which never seen before.