Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 01:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has considered Hungary’s request for 5,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said.
Meanwhile, Hungary became the European Union’s first member to approve China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, sealing a deal on Friday for 5 million doses just a week after becoming the first EU member to buy Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Reuters reports.
Hungary’s drug regulator gave emergency use approval to the Sinopharm vaccine, rather than waiting for the bloc’s European Medicines Agency to give the go-ahead, adding it to a list that also includes the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines as well as Russia’s Sputnik-V shot.
Bangladesh’s ties with Hungary deepened after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a three-day state visit to Budapest in 2016. Hungary was one of the first European countries to recognise Bangladesh as an independent nation following the 1971 Liberation War.
Bolivia, a South American country, has also sought the vaccine from Bangladesh, State Minister Shahriar Alam said in parliament on Sunday.
"The prime minister and the health ministry will take a decision in this matter,” he said.
Bangladesh is using the vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for mass vaccination. The manufacturer of the vaccine, Serum Institute of India, has sent the first batch of five million doses, part of 30 million doses ordered by Bangladesh. India has also sent two million doses for free.
Hasina inaugurated the vaccination drive via video conferencing with a nurse given the first dose at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Jan 27.
- Pandemic left 1.4m HSC examinees in limbo. Now they breathe a sigh of relief
- Clashes and boycott mark municipality polls in third phase
- Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- Voting underway in 62 municipalities
- Bangladesh announces HSC results amid pandemic
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
- Myanmar military allays coup fears, says it will protect constitution
- Bangladeshi food is a rarity around New York. This place helps fill the void