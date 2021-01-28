Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2021 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 03:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 509 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 533,953.
The death toll climbed to 8,087 after 15 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 611 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 478,546.
As many as 14,830 samples were tested at 204 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.43 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.61 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.
Globally, over 100.9 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.17 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- ‘Don’t be afraid,’ say people who took doses
- More Rohingya will be moved to Bhasan Char
- A historic day: Hasina
- Results of 40th BCS written exams out
- Daily tally: 17 virus deaths, 528 cases
- Man dies in CCC election violence
- New warning system to tackle landslide risk
- Govt clears path to release HSC results
- Bangabandhu’s ideology is as relevant as ever, says Amartya Sen
- ‘Don’t be afraid,’ say people who took first COVID vaccine doses in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island this week
- Hasina proclaims 'historic day' as Bangladesh launches mass vaccination against COVID-19
- Results of 40th BCS written exams published
- Bangladesh records 528 new virus cases, deaths rise by 17
Most Read
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Hasina proclaims 'historic day' as Bangladesh launches mass vaccination against COVID-19
- Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence
- MPs spar over Chattogram city polls as violence flares up
- Mona Lisa is alone but still smiling
- The reality behind Biden’s plan to legalise 11 million immigrants
- Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement