Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir win India's Padma Shri award
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2021 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 11:37 PM BdST
India is set to confer the Padma Shri award, the country's fourth highest civilian award, on Sanjeeda Khatun, a pioneer of the cultural movement in Bangladesh, and Liberation War veteran Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Bir Pratik.
The Indian government announced the names of the recipients of this year's Padma awards on Monday, the eve of Republic Day.
India is awarding the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, to seven people, including former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ten people are receiving the Padma Bhushan while 102 people, including Sanjeeda and Sajjad Ali Zahir, will be honoured with the Padma Shri title.
The title is given by the Indian government for outstanding contributions in the fields of arts, education, trade, literature, science, sports, social service and government.
Sanjeeda, a founding member and current president of Chhayanaut, is being honoured for her contributions to art. Sajjad Ali Zahir, a former adviser to the Sector Commanders' Forum, is receiving the award in the field of public affairs.
