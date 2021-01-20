Free COVID vaccines to arrive from India on Thursday: official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2021 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 01:30 PM BdST
Two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to be sent by India as a gift to its next-door neighbour will arrive in Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon, instead of Wednesday.
A special Air India flight carrying the consignment of free vaccine doses will land in Dhaka 1.30 pm Thursday, Health Division Secretary Md Abdul Mannan said at a media briefing on Wednesday. The vaccines will be stored in the EPI storage in Tejgaon.
Bangladesh purchased 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca from Serum Institute of India. The first shipment of imported doses -- five million – is expected to arrive in Dhaka by Jan 25.
He, however, mentioned that the consignment may reach a day later.
