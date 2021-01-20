Bangladesh logs 8 virus deaths, lowest daily count since early May

Bangladesh recorded 656 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, taking the tally of infections so far to 529,687, according to the latest data from the government.

Another 617 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 474,472.

Globally, over 96.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.