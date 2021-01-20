Bangladesh logs 8 virus deaths, lowest daily count since early May
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2021 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 03:46 PM BdST
The death toll from the COVID-19 illness has climbed to 7,950 after the government registered eight fatalities, the lowest daily count since May 8.
Bangladesh recorded 656 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, taking the tally of infections so far to 529,687, according to the latest data from the government.
Another 617 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 474,472.
Globally, over 96.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
- Vaccines to arrive from India Thursday: official
- 4 bus terminals planned outside Dhaka
- Private autorickshaws ineligible to run in Dhaka: HC
- Rohingya return: Dhaka ‘cautiously optimistic’
- 5 to die for UP member murder
- 200,000 to be vaccinated a day
- CID arrests bus driver over death of couple
- Govt reports 702 new virus cases, 20 deaths
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh logs 8 virus deaths, lowest daily count since early May
- Free COVID vaccines to arrive from India on Thursday: official
- Private autorickshaws ineligible to run in Dhaka, High Court rules
- Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses: Taposh
- Bangladesh ‘cautiously optimistic’ after China-brokered Myanmar meet
- Five to die for 2013 murder of UP member in Manikganj
Opinion
Most Read
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Drizzles likely as Bangladesh braces for colder days of winter
- Bangladesh plans to vaccinate 200,000 people a day
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses: Taposh
- BTRC testing quality of mobile networks for six months
- Bangladesh ‘cautiously optimistic’ after China-brokered Myanmar meet
- Bangladesh to receive 2m ‘gift’ vaccine doses from India Wednesday: official
- Biden plans 8-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants without legal status