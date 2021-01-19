Bangladesh plans to vaccinate 200,000 people a day

He reiterated that frontline health workers would be the first to receive the doses and said that ‘VVIPs’ would not be prioritised over them.

Maleque announced the plans after a meeting on the vaccine management at the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh purchased 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca from Serum Institute of India. The first shipment of imported doses -- five million -- is expected to arrive in Dhaka by Jan 25.

Ahead of that, two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute will be sent by India as a gift will arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Maleque said he would receive the shipment of free vaccines from India at the Dhaka airport himself.

“We are hoping that the shipment will arrive on schedule. It may arrive tomorrow, or the day after -- at the latest.”

Earlier, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said they would proceed with a plan to begin vaccination campaigns in all districts simultaneously after receiving the first shipment of the imported doses from India.

“We will first inoculate some health workers and observe them. It will then begin in all districts a week later. This is our plan,” Alam said.

If things go according to plan, the vaccination programme will kick off in the first week of February. The online registration for vaccination will begin on Jan 26.

On whether there could be a change of plan if the free vaccines arrive earlier, Maleque signalled that shots could start early as well.

“If we get earlier than scheduled what the Indian government promised, we will fast-track our programmes. Once it reaches us, we will begin our work countrywide. It will begin in Dhaka.”

The health minister said four teams would operate at the district level, two at the Upazila level, while six teams would work at medical colleges. Several other teams would work in hospitals and different government organisations.

“Around 28,000 volunteers will work in this project. Initially we thought of keeping the unions out. Approximately 200,000 people would be vaccinated in districts, Upazila and city corporation zones a day.”

Masud on Monday said they would propose the beginning of the repatriation on the basis of the home villages of the Rohingya in order to gain the refugees’ trust.

After Tuesday’s meeting, he said the joint working group on Rohingya repatriation will meet within the first week of February and it will be expanded.

Currently, China and Myanmar’s ambassadors join DG-level officials in the group. After the expansion, the DGs in Myanmar’s Naypyidaw and the Chinese foreign ministry would join in.

Bangladesh and Myanmar will set up a hotline connecting the DGs of the two countries so that they can iron out minor issues.

The Bangladesh government gave Myanmar lists of 800,000 refugees for repatriation in six phases. Myanmar has verified only 42,000 of them.

Masud said Bangladesh asked Myanmar to speed up the verification process in the meeting.

In a recent working group meeting, the foreign secretary said, the two sides agreed to float a pilot programme for the repatriation. The officials have planned to launch the initiative by dividing the Rohingya on the basis of their home villages or areas.

“Although there may be some disagreements from their (Myanmar’s) end, they said they would be flexible,” Masud added.

The Chinese side spoke about constructive participation of the international community in Rakhine, but Myanmar remained mum, according to the secretary.

More than 700,000 Rohingya crossed the border into Bangladesh after a 2017 crackdown by the Myanmar military, taking the number of refugees in Bangladesh past 1 million.

Bangladesh later signed an agreement with Myanmar for the repatriation of its displaced nationals, but the process to send them back was halted twice as the Muslim refugees refused to return without citizenship rights in the Buddhist-majority country.

Bangladesh has alleged a lack of sincerity of Myanmar in ensuring safe, dignified and sustainable return of the refugees as violence in Rakhine has continued.