US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2021 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 03:48 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi man formerly residing in Mexico has been sentenced to 46 months in prison over his ties to a human trafficking ring that smuggled people to the United States.
According to the plea agreement, Moktar Hossain admitted that from March 2017 to August 2018, he conspired to smuggle Bangladeshi nationals to the US across the Texas border in exchange for money, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Dhaka.
The jail term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Hossain operated out of Monterrey, Mexico, where he maintained a hotel that housed aliens on their way to the US. He paid drivers to transport the aliens to the US border, and instructed them on how to cross the Rio Grande river, the statement read.
“The defendant was a key player in an organised smuggling network that operated for profit and preyed on Bangladeshi nationals who wanted to enter the US illegally,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General David P Burns of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
“This sentence serves as a clear deterrent to participants of such transnational criminal organisations who seek to undermine the security of our borders by illegally facilitating the travel of foreigners into the United States for a financial gain.”
- Nation to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- UK marks Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit
- Police arrest Ctg crime suspect ‘Nuru’
- Khokon opposes DSCC eviction drive
- ‘Raped’, girl bled to death: doctor
- Interpol issues red notice against PK Halder
- Student ‘admits to killing’ schoolgirl
- Police to probe girl’s death at friend’s home
- High Commission in London commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic UK visit
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- Bangladesh set to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- Woman alleges police tried to alter the age of her murdered daughter
- Former mayor Khokon slams 'illegal' DSCC eviction drive at Fulbaria market
- Bangladesh logs 692 new virus cases, another 22 die
Most Read
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- COVAX offers Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- Woman alleges police tried to alter the age of her murdered daughter
- Indonesian plane crashes after take-off with 62 aboard
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- Former mayor Khokon slams 'illegal' DSCC eviction drive at Fulbaria market
- Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
- Bangladesh set to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness