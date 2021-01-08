Teenaged student confessed to raping and killing schoolgirl in Dhaka: police
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2021 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 08:29 PM BdST
A teenaged O Level student has given statement before a court confessing that he had raped and murdered a friend from Mastermind School in Dhaka, police say.
Police produced 18-year old Iftekhar Fardin Dihan, the lone accused in the case, in court on Friday after he agreed to give the statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which can be used in the trial as evidence.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded the statement of Dihan and later sent him to jail, said Zafar Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
It was Dihan who rushed the girl to the Anwer Khan Modern Khan Hospital in critical condition on Thursday. The doctors declared her dead on arrival and called the police, who later began questioning Dihan and two other male friends of the girl.
Her father started a case against Dihan under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Kalabagan Police Station after midnight.
The victim, who is also an O Level student, called her mother around Thursday noon saying she was going out to bring some papers for study from a coaching centre after her parents left home for work in the morning.
Dihan called the mother after 1pm and said he brought the girl to the hospital as she had fainted after visiting him at his home in Kalabagan.
The woman rushed to the hospital and learnt from its staffers that Dihan had raped her daughter after inviting her to his home at Dolphiner Goli, and then took her to the hospital to prove his innocence when she fell unconscious from excessive bleeding, according to the case.
Later, the police arrived and sent the body to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
They also believe the girl was killed after rape at Dihan’s home.
Thakur Das Malo, inspector at Kalabagan Police Station, had earlier said they were “almost certain” that the teenaged boy had sex with the girl. “We have collected some pieces of evidence from the home,” he said.
