Bangladesh logs 1,007 new virus cases, another 31 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2021 03:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,007 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 519,905.
The death toll climbed to 7,718 after 31 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 966 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 464,446.
As many as 15,381 samples were tested at 181 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.55 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.33 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 percent.
Globally, over 87.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.88 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
