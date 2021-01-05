HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case

SK Sur Chowdhury, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Nazrul Islam Khan, chairman of the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd,

were also on the list.

A High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order on Tuesday following a petition filed by five depositors who suffered losses. The judges also heard the authorities’ efforts to bring back PK Halder from abroad.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission in the court, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik was the state counsel.

“Th five depositors who suffered the financial losses submitted an affidavit to the court saying these 25 people are connected to PK Halder and were involved in money laundering,” the deputy attorney general told the reporters after the court hearing.

Halder, who had spoken of his desire to return to Bangladesh from Canada, reversed his plan in October, saying he would not come back due to his illness.