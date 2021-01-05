HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2021 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 04:22 PM BdST
The High Court has imposed a travel ban on 25 people, including Lilaboti Halder, mother of the absconding Proshanta Kumar Halder who is facing charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 3 billion.
SK Sur Chowdhury, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Nazrul Islam Khan, chairman of the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd,
were also on the list.
A High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order on Tuesday following a petition filed by five depositors who suffered losses. The judges also heard the authorities’ efforts to bring back PK Halder from abroad.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission in the court, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik was the state counsel.
Halder, who had spoken of his desire to return to Bangladesh from Canada, reversed his plan in October, saying he would not come back due to his illness.
