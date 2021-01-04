Bangladesh logs 910 new virus cases, deaths rise by 24
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2021 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 04:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 910 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 516,929.
The death toll climbed to 7,650 after 24 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 917 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 461,515.
As many as 12,096 samples were tested at 180 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 7.52 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.28 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 percent.
Globally, over 85.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
