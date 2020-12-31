Bangladesh logs 1,014 new virus cases, another 28 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2020 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2020 04:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,014 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 513,510.
The death toll climbed to 7,559 after 28 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,389 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 457,459.
As many as 13,254 samples were tested at 180 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 7.65 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.08 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent.
Globally, over 82.77 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.8 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- School reopening hinges on COVID situation: Hasina
- bdnews24.com pioneered child journalism: minister
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford vaccine in Jan
- PBI to probe Sayeed Khokon charges
- Will do all to protect independence: Hasina
- Govt ‘dismayed’ by Bhasan Char ‘misinformation’
- Three killed in Cumilla crash
- PM donates Tk 100m for children's treatment
Most Read
- California nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh appalled by ‘misinformation’ on Rohingya relocation, invites UN to join
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in January
- Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan
- 2020: Rampant sexual violence bedevils Bangladesh amid pandemic despite death penalty for rape
- Swiss canton says person died after COVID-19 shot, unclear if there is a link
- PBI to probe Tk 350m embezzlement charges against ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon
- HC bans media broadcast of statements by fugitives
- School reopening hinges on COVID situation, says PM Hasina
- Twenty killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands