Padma Bridge bursts into full view with the final span installed
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2020 10:31 PM BdSTUpdated: 11 Dec 2020 10:31 PM BdST
The dream of the people of 21 southern districts to get connected to Dhaka by road nears completion as the installation of the final span has made the entire basic structure of the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge visible.
Span No. 2F, the final of the 41 spans of the Padma Bridge, was installed on piers 12 and 13 at 12:02pm on Thursday, making the main structure fully visible.
The first span was installed on piers 37 and 38 at the Zajira end of Shariatpur on Sept 30, 2017.
Defying many odds, the work to install the final span ends three years, two months and 10 days after the installation of the first span.
As many as 20 of the spans have been installed at the Zajira end in Shariatpur and 20 more at the Mawa end in Munshiganj while the final one was placed in the middle of the two ends.
Engineers struggled to build the bridge on the mighty Padma, with challenges like putting 122-metre high piles of steel with a diameter of three metres underneath the piers.
The constructors needed to change the design after finding soft soil below 22 piers. Later, they decided to raise the amount of piles on the consultant’s advice. The change delayed the construction by around a year.
The work was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and floods as well. Finally, the 32nd span was installed in October. The rest of the work did not take much time.
The pendulum bearing used in the bridge has a capacity of 10,000 tones. Engineers say it can withstand a magnitude 9 earthquake.
Each of the 150-metre long spans weighs around 3,200 tonnes. A floating crane from China was used to carry and install the spans from Kumarbhog Construction Yard at Mawa.
As many as 21 southern districts will get connected to Dhaka through road once the
6.15-kilometre bridge opens.
After the installation of the final span, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said it will be possible to open the bridge to traffic by June 2022.
The work to put pitch will start after concrete slabs are installed on the 22-metre wife two-story bridge with four lanes.
The multipurpose bridge will be used for broad gauge and meter gauge train links on a single railway.
Mongla Port and Benapole Land Port will get connected to Dhaka and Chattogram Port directly through road once the Tk 301.93 billion project ends.