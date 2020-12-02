Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2020 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2020 05:37 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the family of Shampa Khatun, a child in Jamalpur who was compelled to work as a rickshaw-van puller, under her wing.
Shampa, a fourth-grader has been working as a van-puller after her father met with an accident and became unable to walk.
The district administration also started work to construct a concrete house for Shampa’s family in line with the prime minister’s directives.
“The Prime Minister’s Office gave us the directives following a report published by bdnews24.com. We’re making arrangements accordingly,” Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque.
Shafiqul used to pull a rickshaw-van earlier but broke one of his legs in an accident five years ago.
The family sold off everything they had and spent Tk 700,000 for Shafiqul’s treatment but to no avail. He is now homebound due to his disability.
Her plight was highlighted in the report published by bdnews24.com on Nov 29. The deputy commissioner subsequently paid a visit to Shampa’s home on Nov 30 and submitted a report on the same day. Shafiqul will receive treatment in Dhaka, as per the prime minister’s directive, he had said at the time.
The DC also launched the construction of a house for Shampa’s family. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered that Shampa's education and her family’s needs be taken care of, the DC said.
“I am not worried anymore. Our prime minister has relieved me from all worries,” said Shampa’s mother Nebuja Begum.
The family has been in dire straits for the last six years, to the extent that they haven't been able to provide regular meals for Shampa, even on Eid, Nebuja lamented.
Pointing to the construction materials for her new house, Nebuja said, “I could never have imagined this (having a new home) in my life. May Allah give a long life to the prime minister and her family. The poor families in the country are surviving because Sheikh Hasina is our prime minister.”
