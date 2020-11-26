BFF President Kazi Salahuddin contracts coronavirus
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Nov 2020 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2020 03:19 PM BdST
Kazi Salahuddin, president of Bangladesh Football Federation, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus illness.
The eminent former footballer tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov 25, the BFF said in a statement on Thursday.
Salahuddin is in self-quarantine with nominal symptoms and will remain in isolation for the next few days, according to the BFF.
Salahuddin was elected for the first time as chief of Bangladesh football's governing body in 2008 before being re-elected unopposed in 2012 and again in 2016. He is currently serving his fourth consecutive term as the head of BFF after winning reelection on Oct 3.
He is also the president of the South Asian Football Federation.
