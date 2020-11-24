Fire destroys shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2020 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 02:29 AM BdST
A fire has destroyed shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.
Twelve fire engines brought the fire under control around 1am on Tuesday after more than an hour's battle, said officials at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.
The slum, west to Gulshan Niketan, where the fire broke out on Monday midnight, houses dozens of shanties.
Abdul Haque Abbasi, the OC of Banani Police Station, could not confirm the exact number of shanties at the slum.
The flames and smoke could be seen from far away.
“We are trying to bring the fire under control,” said Lt Col Zillur Rahman, a director of the fire service, around 12:15 am.
No casualties have been reported immediately while the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown.
Besides shanties, the slum has some homes made of bricks and concrete and a market.
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- MP Haji Selim takes back control of land claimed by Agrani Bank
- British Airways seeks Bangladesh clearance to resume Dhaka-London flights after 11 years
- Bangladesh to clamp down on defiance of mask mandate
- Bangladesh Bank gets two new deputy governors
- AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective
- The pomegranate harvest is life here. The Taliban shattered it
- Teen who left UK to join IS should not be allowed back, Supreme Court told
- BNP leader Ishraque Hossain acquitted in ACC case
- Bangladesh puts banks on alert over possible cyber-attack