Court jails man for life over rape of Dhaka University student

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Nov 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 03:32 PM BdST

A court has sentenced 'Mojnu', the lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student earlier this year, to life imprisonment.

Judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Seventh Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, passed the verdict in the much-publicised on Thursday.

According to the case filed by the victim’s father, Mojnu dragged the Dhaka University student into a roadside bush near the golf club at Kurmitola on Jan 5 evening and raped her there when she mistakenly got off a bus while going to a friend’s house.

Amid protests on the campus and elsewhere, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him three days later by tracking the mobile phone he stole from the victim.

Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.

He gave a confessional statement to the court in the case on Jan 16 and the Detective Branch of police charged him in court on Mar 16.

