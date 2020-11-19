Court jails man for life over rape of Dhaka University student
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 03:32 PM BdST
A court has sentenced 'Mojnu', the lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student earlier this year, to life imprisonment.
Judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Seventh Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, passed the verdict in the much-publicised on Thursday.
According to the case filed by the victim’s father, Mojnu dragged the Dhaka University student into a roadside bush near the golf club at Kurmitola on Jan 5 evening and raped her there when she mistakenly got off a bus while going to a friend’s house.
Amid protests on the campus and elsewhere, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him three days later by tracking the mobile phone he stole from the victim.
Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.
He gave a confessional statement to the court in the case on Jan 16 and the Detective Branch of police charged him in court on Mar 16.
- Man jailed for life over rape of DU student
- 8 farm workers die in Chapainawabganj crash
- ACC director accused of misconduct
- Govt allows schools, colleges to take only tuition fees
- Power partially back on in Sylhet
- Protests roil Mental Health Institute
- 25 infected with virus in DU
- Rehab centres face torture accusations
Most Read
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- Bangladesh gears up to launch its first metrorail on golden jubilee of independence
- Government has evidence of money-laundering by Bangladeshis in Canada: Momen
- Shakib apologises for breaking fan’s mobile phone, ‘visiting’ Kali Puja ceremony in Kolkata
- Hasina again alerts Bangladesh to possible spike in COVID-19 infections in winter
- 25 Dhaka University teachers, other employees contract virus
- ACC director investigating colleague is accused of professional misconduct
- Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation
- 'Where there's a will there's a way' as English doctors prepare COVID vaccine roll-out
- Bangladesh to fix costs for services at private healthcare facilities