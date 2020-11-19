Court jails man for life over rape of Dhaka University student

Judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Seventh Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, passed the verdict in the much-publicised on Thursday.

According to the case filed by the victim’s father, Mojnu dragged the Dhaka University student into a roadside bush near the golf club at Kurmitola on Jan 5 evening and raped her there when she mistakenly got off a bus while going to a friend’s house.

Amid protests on the campus and elsewhere, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him three days later by tracking the mobile phone he stole from the victim.

Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.

He gave a confessional statement to the court in the case on Jan 16 and the Detective Branch of police charged him in court on Mar 16.