30 organisations win Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2020 12:18 AM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2020 12:46 AM BdST
Thirty organisations have won the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2020 for their work to develop the country and society.
Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the prime minister’s son an ICT adviser, announced the winners at a virtual programme organised by Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, on Tuesday.
The winners include 16 under social inclusion category and 14 under social development.
Young Bangla picked 47 organisations for the final from 600 groups of youths aged between 18 and 35.
Describing their work as “outstanding”, Joy said they are working to serve the common people in an inspiring manner.
He thanked them for working for the poor children, people with disabilities and other marginalised people.
Joy said the winners were trying to resolve the problems they found while some other people always prefer to complain.
“They (winners) are not big organisations, maybe a single youth working in a village. But they are helping the people with their own ideas instead of complaining. That’s what we all should do,” he added.
Nasrul Hamid Bipu, thde state minister for power, energy and mineral resources who is also a trustee of CRI, joined the event moderated by Dr Nuzhat Choudhury.
The winners and category:
Happy Natore and Shoshtho Indrio or The 6th Sense of Rajshahi (children’s rights).
Hate Khori Foundation of Pirojpur, Ek Takay Shikkha of Chattogram and Good Film of Barishal (empowerment of disadvantaged people).
Unmesh of Rangamati, Ignite Youth Foundation of Chandpur, iTech School of Chandpur and Positive Bangladesh of Dhaka (youth development).
Deshi Balllers of Dhaka and Youth for Change of Barishal (women empowerment).
The Centre for Rights and Development of Persons With Disabilities of Barishal, Bangladesh Wheelchair Sports Foundation of Mymensingh, and Association for Autism and Social Improvement of Habiganj (empowerment of the people with disabilities).
Bloodmen Healthcare of Dhaka, Mastul Foundation of Dhaka, World Youth Army of Noakhali, Central Boys of Raujan of Chattogram and Mission Save Bangladesh Foundation of Dhaka (emergency work to prevent coronavirus).
Plastic Initiative Network of Dhaka and Youth Environment Social Development Society of Dhaka (environment and climate change).
Psycure Organisation of Jamalpur, and DIP Medical Services of Natore and Dipasha Foundation (health education and awareness).
Pohorchanda Adarsha Pathagar of Cox’s Bazar, Uttoron Jubo Sangha of Moulvibazar, Cinema Bangladesh of Laxmipur (socio-cultural entrepreneurship).
Footstep Bangladesh of Noakhali and Safety Management Foundation of Kurigram (disaster management and reducing risk of damage).
The winners will receive certificates, crests and laptops.
Young Bangla has so far awarded 130 organisations since 2015. Many of them went on to get international recognition later.
