Medical students occupy Shahbagh, disrupt traffic

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Nov 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2020 12:42 PM BdST

Medical students have occupied the capital’s Shahbagh intersection demanding online classes as they refuse to sit for exams amid the coronavirus crisis.

Traffic in the area came to a standstill at around 11:30 am on Sunday.

Their other demands include limiting tuition fees to 60 months at private medical colleges and the completion of courses in time.

