Medical students occupy Shahbagh, disrupt traffic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2020 12:42 PM BdST
Medical students have occupied the capital’s Shahbagh intersection demanding online classes as they refuse to sit for exams amid the coronavirus crisis.
Traffic in the area came to a standstill at around 11:30 am on Sunday.
Their other demands include limiting tuition fees to 60 months at private medical colleges and the completion of courses in time.
More stories
Most Read
- Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens
- LIVE: Joe Biden defeats Trump to become the next president of the United States
- Biden wins presidency, ending four tumultuous years under Trump
- Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
- RAJUK plans to limit the height of residential buildings to declutter Dhaka
- President-elect Biden says it’s ‘time to heal’ a deeply divided nation
- Bangladesh reports 1,289 virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh cable operators take Star Group channels off air
- Citizen Trump will face legal woes
- 'We're going to win this race': Biden predicts victory as his lead over Trump grows